Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Amid the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Lagos, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has openly thanked frontline health care workers for their commitment and dedication to duty which, according to him, resulted in quick recovery of a handful of patients.

The governor in a Twitter message on Sunday, assured the health workers that government was committed to their welfare and other measures that would help to defeat the pandemic.

The tweet reads: “Once again, I wish to thank our frontline health workers, members of the Lagos State Health Family and the Emergency Operation Centre for all their hard work. You all have been nothing short of amazing. Together, we will beat COVID-19.”

He, however, appealed to Lagosians to support the fight against the dreaded disease which has crippled global economic, social, political, religious and other activities. He urged Lagosians to comply with the stay-at-home order and abide by other rules.

He added: “Dear Lagosians, on Saturday, I announced the discharge of one more patient from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today (Sunday), I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females, including a 10-year-old girl have tested negative twice to COVID-19.

“I want to also use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatising the discharged patients. We need to do all we can to support them to get over the experience as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, sadly, on Sunday, in his twitter page, announced the death of a 36-year-old COVID-19 patient who died in a private facility in Lagos.

He said: “We lost a COVID-19 patient, a 36-year-old Nigerian male who died in a private facility on 4th April, 2020. The total number of COVID-19 patients who have died are now two. Also, a case was evacuated bringing total evacuated to two.”