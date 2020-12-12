The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that he will be going into self-isolation immediately, following the report of one of his close aides, who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, December 10.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, Sanwo-Olu and other members of his team were tested by the Lagos State biobank and would remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.

“This is not the first time the Governor is having the COVID-19 test. He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.”