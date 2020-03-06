Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday carried her advocacy and enlightenment programme on coronnavirus to Tejuoso Market, Yaba area of the state.

The first lady during the enlightenment programme emphasized the need for residents to imbibe the habit of regular hand washing with soap and water.

In a bid to build immunity against Covid-19, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, who is a medical doctor, also appealed to residents to take a lot of fruits and vegetables.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke when Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) visited Tejuosho Ultra Modern Market in Yaba, during the weekly sanitation exercise, said it was important for people to fortify themselves to be on a sound footing to ward off any threat of disease.

The governor’s wife, who is also COWLSO chairman, said market sanitation was a critical factor in protecting the health of residents, and assured the traders that government would do everything possible to ensure hygiene in markets across the state.