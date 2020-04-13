Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The International Organisation for Relief, Welfare’ and Development, from Saudi Arabia, through the Muslim World League Initiative, has donated food items to 676 vulnerable persons in Kebbi State to cushion the effects of the worldwide lockdowns caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The league also donated medical equipment for the protection of health workers in the state to the state government.

The food items comprised 676 bags of 10 kilograms of rice, 676 cartons of spaghetti and 676 three litres of groundnut oil.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Daily Sun gathered that the items are to be shared to 676 vulnerable persons drawn from Aliero, Argungu, Augie, Birnin Kebbi, Bunza, Kalgo, Gwandu, Jega and Arewa local government areas of Kebbi State where they already have Programs running.

The organisation also donated 100 personal protection equipment,1,000 face masks and 100 eye goggles to the task force on COVID 19 and medical personnel in the state.

While presenting the relief items in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, the head of the Nigeria office Sheik Sharafudeen Suleman, commended Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for consenting to the distribution of the materials.

“The gesture was from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its benevolence to reduce the hardship brought about by COVID-19 pandemic to humanity,” he said.

The Chairman, Kebbi State Task Force on COVID-19 who is also the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafaru Muhammad, expressed the gratitude for the humanitarian gesture of Saudi Arabia through the Muslim World League.

He equally extended the appreciation of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to the donors.

The food items were distributed on the spot to the less privileged persons in the presence of the delegation from the organisation, members of Kebbi State Task Force on COVID-19, Permanent Secretary Ministry for Women Affairs, Hajiya Aishatu Muhammed Maikurata, among others.