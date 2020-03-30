Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man in Osogbo for impersonating the state government to swindle unsuspecting citizens of the state under the guise of providing social relief during the stay-at-home period.

This follows a public service announcement by the government, warning the people of the state to beware of criminally-minded people who are demanding for personal and security details in exchange for money and relief materials.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige, said the suspect collected the voter’s card of some people in Olorunda Local Government Area and assured them that they would receive the sum of N10,000 each through an unnamed Non-Governmental Organisation.

Ige said that some of the people whose cards had been collected had already been contacted and intimated of the government’s position on the matter.

She added that the police had, however, launched an investigation to track down the suspect’s accomplices.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation has revved up its awareness drive that the government is not asking anyone for his or her personal security details in exchange for money during the stay-at-home period.