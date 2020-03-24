The Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, has announced the closure of the Government House for two weeks.

The followed the ravaging Coronavirus , which continued to take its toll on Nigerians.

Flanked by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Anthony Ijohor and members of the executive council, Ortom made the announcement during a press briefing in Makurdi yesterday.

He also appealed to those who travelled outside the country, especially to countries with high incidence rate of the viral attack, ” to self isolate and notify health officials for immediate medical evaluation”.

Reading the resolutions of the council, Ijohor said all workers below grade level 13 were to operate in their respective homes while those on essential services were excluded from the stay at home directive.

Ijohor, said the measure was to prevent further spread of the pandemic in the country.

The SSG said that only staff that provided essential services would be allowed access into the complex within the period.

He said the council had also directed that two additional quarantine centre’s be opened in the state and approved the sum of N50 million for the procurement of safety kits at the centers.

Ijohor, said the government advised Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) to shift its proposed council polls.