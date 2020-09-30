Bunmi Ogunyale with agency report

New import, Victor Osimhen and his teammates may have contracted COVID-19 as players and staff members of Serie A side, Genoa, have tested positive, the club confirmed on Monday.

Genoa reported at the weekend that Denmark international midfielder, Lasse Schone, and goalkeeper Mattia Perin had contracted the virus.

In a statement, the club said they had “activated all procedures” and “informed the authorities”.

Genoa lost 6-0 at Napoli in their Serie A match on Sunday.

They are due to play their next game at home to Torino on Saturday, and the club say they will “provide updates as the situation evolves”.

Napoli players and staff will undergo further tests before their match against Juventus.

It is understood the Italian government and the ministry of sport in Italy are working together to decide how best to combat any clusters of the virus in Serie A.

A suspension is one of the options under consideration, according to Corriere della Sera.

With the international break on the horizon, a two-week pause on Italy’s elite league would only disrupt the round of matches that are scheduled for this weekend.

Genoa did not name the players affected, but the club will push to postpone their upcoming match against Torino, even if the league plays on.