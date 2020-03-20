Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was confusion on Friday around Warri area of Delta State following a suspected case of the dreaded Covid-19 within Escravos in the oil rich city.

An expatriate from Britain who recently came into the city, is said to be closely monitored after he allegedly showed symptoms of the disease.

It was not however confirmed if the Escravos operated by Chevron, a multi national oil company, was shut as a result of the development.

But the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye said there was no suspected case of Covid-19 in any part of the state, describing the Warri reports as mere falsehood, and urged residents of the state not to panic.

Ononye’s denial is coming on the heels of order for all primary, secondary and tertiary schools to close for 30 days with effect from March 26 by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa over concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

Okowa gave the directive in a state broadcast in Asaba on Friday, saying that the closure of the schools for 30 days in the first instance was aimed at preventing possible spread of the virus.

He stated that as at March 20, Delta was free from the Coronavirus but had to take precautionary measures to ensure that the pandemic does not come to Delta.

The governor assured that the State government had taken several measures, including the establishment of a purpose-built and well-equipped isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba to handle any emergency, to guard against further spread of the virus.

He added that the state government was assisting in the local production of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, assuring that while government would not spare any effort or resource to ensure the health, safety and protection of citizens.

Okowa advised that it was important for people to know that observing proper hygiene and World Health Orgainsation-mandated safety protocols remained the best way to protect citizens and stop the spread of the virus.