Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was confusion on Friday around Warri area of Delta State following a suspected case of the dreaded Covid-19 within Escravos in the oil-rich city.

An expatriate from Britain who recently came into the city, was said to be closely monitored after he allegedly showed symptoms of the disease.

It was not, however, confirmed if the Escravos operated by Chevron, a multi- national oil company, was shut as a result of the development.

But the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye said there was no suspected case of Covid-19 in any part of state, describing the Warri reports as mere falsehood, and urged residents of the state not to panic.

Ononye’s denial is coming on the heels of an order for all primary, secondary and tertiary schools to close for 30 days with effect from March 26 by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa over concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

Okowa gave the directive in a state broadcast in Asaba on Friday, saying that the closure of the schools for 30 days in the first instance was aimed at preventing a possible spread of the virus.

He stated that as of March 20, Delta was free from the Coronavirus but had to take precautionary measures to ensure that the pandemic does not come to Delta.

The governor assured that the state government had taken several measures, including the establishment of a purpose-built and well-equipped isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba to handle any emergency, to guard against further spread of the virus.

He added that the state government was assisting in the local production of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, assuring that government would not spare any effort or resource to ensure the health, safety and protection of citizens.

Okowa advised that it was important for people to know that observing proper hygiene and World Health Organisation-mandated safety protocols remained the best way to protect citizens and stop the spread of this virus.

“There is yet no confirmed case of Coronavirus in Delta State. However, we have taken some proactive steps to prevent the spread of the disease and stop transmission if it occurs.

“The state government has already established a purpose-built and well-equipped isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba to handle any emergency.

“We have embarked on training of healthcare personnel to work at the isolation ward, training and engagement of 129 Red Cross workers across the state is currently on-going.

“We have identified and established holding rooms in all zonal and all state hospitals across the state as well as training of five members of the Rapid Response Team in each local government area,” he stated.