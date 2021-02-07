From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

The devastating onslaught of COVID-19 resulting in the death of many high-networth personalities has forced the former President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Sunday Mbang, to organise a fortifying prayer session for national assembly members from Akwa Ibom even as he warned them to live right and shun cultism.

Mbang also has strictly warned that none of them belonging to any cult group or with occultic connection would be elected as governor or even senator in the upcoming 2023 elections if they do not distance themselves from such.

The former Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, speaking aside after the prayer session,

tagged; “Do you know what tommorrow will bring; what is your life (James 4:14)” at the weekend in Uyo, stressed that God will not allow any unclean politician who is into fetish, occultic and cultism practice to become governor, senator or win any other position in the state.

According to him, the effect of cultism in the state is so hurting and alarming as such the predominantly Christian Akwa Ibom community will not give power to a cultist and would strongly oppose anyone found in the dreaded group.

“I use this opportunity to warn all those who want to have places in the upcoming election to distance themselves from cultism and diabolism or God that I serve with my whole heart will not allow them succeed in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ l serve.

“I will like to tell Akwa Ibom people that any body who is in cult and who does diabolic things, the Christian community will not allow him to become governor of this state, we will not even allow them become senators or win any political position.

“We want people who are clean, not diabolic, not corrupt, not cultists and so on to rule us because our children, unfortunately, are in cult. We want clean people so that our children will know that since their fathers are not there, they should not be there too,” he said.

Mbang, who is also the former President of World Methodist Council, said that the essence of the prayer summit was to dedicate all the National Assembly members from the state to God against the ravaging Corona Virus pandemic.

The cleric, who led Fathers of Faith in the state in the prayer, said that though the virus was hitting hard on people across the globe, those who believe and look up to God only would be exempted.

It could be recalled that, the former military governor of the state and Gov. Udom Emmanuel 2019 election Divine Mandate Campaign outfit tagged “Only God”, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, buried at the weekend as a victim of COVID-19, had also warned last year that no cultist would be elected governor of the state.

The senator representing Uyo Senatorial District, Bassey Albert on behalf of the 10 NASS members from the state, praised God on the occasion for sparing their lives while discharging their respective national assignments amidst the pandemic.

“God in heaven had chosen ten of us out of over 7 million people to represent the interest of this state in the National Assembly; it is a privilege.

“We are highly favoured, we know what befell this country in the last 12 months but in the next two months all 10 of us will be celebrating our one year anniversary of God’s intervention.

Albert, who lamented that the Senate lost five of it members out of 109 members in the current session while House of Representatives lost about four out of 360 members , said all the Senators and House of Representatives members from the state were strong and healthy.

The Senator thanked Fathers of Faith in the state for their fervent prayers for them and appealed to all Akwa Ibomites to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical measures of Covid-19 to help flattened the curve.

Those present at the prayer session were; member representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Hon. Onofiok Luke, Senator Representing Uyo Senatorial District, Obong Bassey Albert, Senator Representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Send Christoper Ekpeyoung, Senator Representing Eket Senatorial District, Mrs. Akon Ayakeyi amongst others.