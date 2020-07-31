Proprietor Ajoke Group of Schools, Toll Gate, Badagry, Lagos State, Alhaji Agbaje Olorunnishola, has commended the Federal Government on the August 4 resumption date for students in Primary 6, JSS3, and SS3 graduating class.

In a statement, Alhaji Olorunsola said the move came at the right time when other West African countries were at a crossroads on how to conduct the West African Examination Council examinations without Nigeria. He said, with this measure, the risk of Nigerian students losing one academic year has been averted.

On how private schools have been coping as a result of the shutdown, which started in March, the proprietor said school owners ran at great loss and it would take a long time before they recover. For the schools to survive the economic impacts of the shutdown, Olorunishola called for bailouts and grants from government.

Furthermore, the proprietor said whenever the Federal Government decides to open schools fully, Ajoke Group of Schools would be ready to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously, that is why we have put in place taps with running water and soap, hand sanitizers, digital thermometers, and facemasks. With these measures, we would be able to stem the spread of the pandemic,” he said.