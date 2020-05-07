Agu Dawn, Abuja

As part of ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Federal Government would be disinfecting and decontaminating schools across the country in earnest.

In this regard, the Minister of Environment has announced plans to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Education in order to extend the decontamination exercise to schools before they reopen.

The Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, made the announcement at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Dr. Muhammad disclosed that the ministry would work with the Ministry of Education to get the required information on schools nationwide.

According to he, “We are initiating a programme of decontaminating and disinfecting our schools before they open.

“Because subsequently in the phases (of reopening the lockdown), I believe we will get to that point when we will open schools.

“So, we will be liaising with the Ministry of Education to make sure we have the needed data to carry out the exercise.

The minister said, “Today we will like to brief you on our first video conference with our Environmental Health Sanitation desks across the country, the 36 states plus the FCT.

“Also in attendance was a representative of the WHO, the purpose of which is to build additional capacity and to reiterate adherence to the guidelines in this response to COVID-19”.