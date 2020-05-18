Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three inmates of the Abia State Correctional Centre, Aba and unspecified number of the centre’s staff were, yesterday, wounded when the prisoners revolted over alleged partial implementation of Federal Government’s directive on the decongestion of facilities across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the Chief Justice the Nigeria to ensure that prison inmates who have been awaiting trial for six years or more were freed to decongest the already overcrowded prison cells and stop the spread of the coronavirus in prison yards across the country. Over 2,000 inmates across the country were to benefit.

It was gathered that at the weekend, only 10 were released against 70 released from the Afara-Umuahia Correctional Centre and over 100 inmates that were released from other Centres.

This however, angered the inmates of the Aba Correctional Centre who revolted by rejecting their afternoon meal and attempted a jail break,