Magnus Eze, Enugu

Although only two cases of COVID-19 have so far been recorded in the South East, Conference of 2019 South East All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Candidates has asked the Federal Government to pay equal attention to the zone in addressing challenges posed by pandemic.

The group commended President Muhammadu-Buhari for his effort and show of leadership in the handling of the outbreak in Nigeria, noting that competency of government’s team had given them the hope and courage to stand in solidarity with the administration.

In an open letter of solidarity to the president in the fight against the pandemic, chairman of the group, Afam Ezenwafor and the secretary, George Ugwuja, identified with him and expressed the optimism that the country will use this trying times to strengthen its unity in the defeat of Coronavirus.

Part of the letter read: “We are currently utilizing our grassroots structures to scale-up passage of awareness and preventive tips across our constituencies in making sure that even the most remote communities which are homes to significant populations receive necessary information to mitigate Coronavirus infections and to avoid spreading fake news.

“The actions of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in continuing to coordinate response activities and strengthening preparedness across states nationwide and the ongoing contact tracing to identify all persons who have been in contact with the new confirmed cases is commendable. We also thank you for inaugurating the presidential task force on COVID-19. The momentum so far shows that we will win this fight.

“We extend our good wishes to those diagnosed to have coronavirus, more especially those that were infected while delivering on their national and state assignments. We stand in solidarity with you all.

“It is our humble wish that the South East states will continue to receive support and equal interventions from the Federal Government to enable our states confront and conquer this pandemic more especially the ongoing cash transfer programmes for the pro-poor.”