The Federal Government is not contemplating another nationwide lockdown.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID -19) gave the assurance on Thursday in a statement it issued in Abuja.

The PTF, in the statement personally signed by its Chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha, stated “categorically“ that the Federal Government was not mulling over another lockdown as the PTF has never discussed it in any of its meetings.

Mustapha, also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the PTF has not made any recommendation to that effect to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the attention of the task force was drawn to some misinformation being circulated in the social media to the effect that the Federal Government would order a nationwide lockdown this weekend.

“The PTF frowns at such unpatriotic misinformation which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace,” Mustapha said.

While urging Nigerians to disregard the misinformation, the PTF enjoined them to join hands with the Federal Government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 by adhering to the Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI’s) as recommended by the task force. (NAN)