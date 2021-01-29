From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has advised agencies of government involved in procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines to, first, sensitize Nigerians and secure their trust in order to succeed in the exercise.

The Sultan, in a communique released at the end of NSCIA’s sensitisation meeting with National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other stakeholders on COVID-19 vaccine, admitted that there are lots of misinformation about the vaccine, hence the perceived reluctance by Nigerians to accept the vaccine.

He, thus, challenged NPHCDA to dispel the false information in circulation from those who believe that COVID-19 is a hoax, insisting that no stone should be left unturned in replacing the false information with authentic ones, thereby, enlightening the public with genuine knowledge about the specifics of

the vaccines, including their manufacturers, to build trust and boost public confidence.

He asked the Federal Government not to forget to subject the COVID-19 vaccines to the integrity tests of NAFDAC and other health authorities so they could certify the vaccines safe and effective before releasing them to the public.

“It would be ridiculous to assume that a Government overwhelmingly elected by

Nigerians would aid and abet the killing of its own citizens by foreigners. There is no

truth in the claim that some people want to use vaccines to kill Nigerians,” Sultan said.

He promised that NSCIA will continue to sensitise their audiences, congregations and the public at large on COVID-19 and its vaccines as a way of clearing the doubts that conspiracy theorists.

“COVID-19 is real and spreading. No effort should be spared to confront it given its

high transmission rate. Muslims would be encouraged to adhere to the Islamic provisions of taking curative and preventive vaccines as long as they do not contain harm or undermine public wellbeing,” he said.

Sultan, however, disclosed that the Mission for Education, Socials and Health (MESH), the NGO of NSCIA, will be empowered to carry out the NSCIA’s implementation plan for sensitisation at the State and Local Government levels.