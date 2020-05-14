Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Plateau State, Hon. Dan Manjang said those who violates the Presidential order on COVID-19 with regards to the imposition of curfew between 8:00pm to 6:00am daily in the country would be arrested and prosecuted by security men in Plateau.

He reminded citizens that the curfew is still in place and advised them to respect the order until it is reviewed.

Manjang in a press statement issued on Thursday in Jos said wearing of face masks by citizens in public places in Mandatory.

“The attention of the Plateau State Government has been drawn to the flagrant disregard to government orders with regards to Corona Virus (COVID-19).

“Notable is the Presidential order which imposed a curfew on the country lasting between 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m each day! It is in this light therefore, that the Plateau State Government issues this reminder that the curfew so imposed is sill in force and should be strictly observed until otherwise reviewed, failure of which culprits should have themselves to blame.

“The state government hereby reminds it’s citizen that the wearing of masks is mandatory and should be ruthlessly enforced by the security agents saddled which such responsibility.”

He said Government has noted with dismay, an emerging culture which negates all intents and purposes in the name of jogging where people come out in their hundreds with total disregard to not only social distancing but in defiance of the lock down order.

“Government would like to advice those involved to desist failure of which this act will be treated as an affront to constituted authority.

“There are many ways you can exercise yourself without provocating and or testing the will of government.

Government means well for its citizens at all times but it will not fold its arms and watch its orders being disregarded with ignominy.

He called on citizens to team up with government in the fight against the pandemic that is threatening mankind.