Lukman Olabiyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last governorship poll in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead. He reportedly died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Senator Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, few days after testing negative, was found to have underlying chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart and lung diseases and high blood pressure that were fast weakening his immune system.

It was gathered that the discovery affected his body’s ability to respond quickly to treatment at the isolation centre, hence the need for advanced treatment at a higher hospital.

In a post shared by Senator Ben Bruce on his Twitter account, he confirmed the sad development, when he said:

“I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID-19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”