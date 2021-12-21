From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to gather momentum as the former Senate Leader, Sen Victor Ndoma-Egba, has donated two sets of medical items worth hundreds of thousands of naira to the Cross River government and the Catholic Diocese of Ogoja.

Some of the items donated include Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as disposable and reusable aprons, the N95 face masks and nitrile gloves in very large quantities.

Making the donation separately in Calabar, Ndoma Egbe, the former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said he was concerned about the virulent Omicron strain of the virus and therefore decided to support the society with his widows’ mite as part of response efforts towards containing the deadly virus.

According to Sen Ndoma-Egba, ‘the world is witnessing another round of severe attacks by COVID-19 with the latest Omicron strain of the virus which is said to spread much faster and is more devastating in its effects.

‘This has occasioned another shutdown in different countries of the world. The effects are being felt everywhere and the Cross River state of Nigeria is no exception. So I reached out to some of my international contacts.

‘One of them, my niece, Ms Ntane Tawo, working in the health system of the state of Texas in the United States responded. She was able to mobilise these items and sent them to me.’

Speaking after receiving the items, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, accompanied by Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Dr DE Ushie, commended Sen Ndoma-Egba for the foresight in providing the timely support for the Cross River state response to COVID-19.

‘The whole world is almost coming to a standstill struggling with Omicron, the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is highly transmissible leaving devastating effects in its wake,’ she said.

‘At a point when we are constantly sensitising and educating people to observe the necessary protocols, this act of yours is very timely. It will support health workers across the State to continue to deliver quality service. We will be very deliberate and strategic in deploying these materials to churches, the police, prisons, etc. We say a very big thank you to you.’

Responding after receiving the item, the Bishop of Ogoja Diocese, Rt Rev Dr Donatus Edet Akpan, represented by Rev. Fr. Bob Etta, said: ‘A lot of our people have become careless on the issue of COVID-19 and this donation is a timely reminder that COVID-19 is still very much around and people need to continue to take precaution.

‘The Catholic Church is a keen and strong partner in delivering quality health care to the people through the various hospitals such as the Holy Family Hospital, Ikom and the Moniaya Hospital in Ogoja with a lot of other out-units in different communities.

‘So, you have identified well in supporting us in this trying time of the pandemic. Your donation will be put to proper use in the service of our people, especially during this Christmas period. Thank you for always supporting and encouraging the Catholic Diocese of Ogoja.’