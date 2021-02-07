By Chinelo Obogo

In fulfilment of some of his campaign promises, the Senator representing Lagos East, Tokunbo Abiru, recently gave out financial aid to 1,000 vulnerable people living in his senatorial district at the weekend.

Abiru’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Enitan Olukotun, said in a statement that the beneficiaries included widows, physically challenged people, aged and unemployed youth and were drawn from the 98 wards across 16 local government areas in the district

He said the support scheme which is in two categories will run throughout year 2021. Selected beneficiaries will be getting the assistance once in two months and all through the year by way of direct credit to the beneficiaries bank accounts.

Speaking on the imperative of the support scheme, Senator Abiru said, “ As the representative of the people, I know how many of our constituents, especially the vulnerable were and are still adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This modest effort in ameliorating the plight of our people is one in the series of other interventions geared towards making life easier for the poor in our midst.

“After the pilot set numbering about 1,000, the second category will be scaled to 1,200 and we hope to capture more people in the future.”

Senator Abiru who was inaugurated on December 15, 2020 also reiterated his vision of attracting development to the district and providing quality representation in the red chamber.

It will be recalled that during his campaign, Abiru promised to alleviate the suffering of the poorest in the district who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.