Fred Itua, Abuja

As part of measures to alleviate the hardship of his constituents, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has distributed food items to indigenes, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and party faithful.

The distributed items, according to a statement made available to reporters in Abuja, include 600 bags of rice, 600 bags of maize, 100 cartons of macaroni, 200 bags of sugar and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Borno South Task Force Committee on COVID-19 also received cash support from the senator to compliment their efforts.

The former Senate Leader called on Muslim faithful to use the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for peace in our current challenges.

He also called on Borno citizens and Nigerians, in general, to abide by the rules and regulations of the lockdown in order to avert any more disaster.

He called on citizens to give the state government and the state COVID-19 task force, as well as security agencies all the necessary support to make the task at hand a success.

He prayed that God sees the people through these trying times, forgive the deceased, heal the afflicted and safeguard all.