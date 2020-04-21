Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Imo governor and incumbent senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has reached out to his constituents with palliatives meant to cushion the effect of the lockdown order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okorocha, according to a press statement by his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, maintained that the gesture was to make sure that a good number of vulnerable members of his constituency are not greatly overwhelmed by the goverment’s sit-at-home order.

He commended governments at all levels in the country and other patriotic Nigerians for showing quality leadership by providing relief to vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

Okorocha said with this development Nigerians have once more demonstrated oneness as a people beyond partisan politics, describing the development as a healthy one.

The palliatives were shared on Monday among the twelve Local Governments Areas that make up Imo West Senatorial District at the premises of Rochas Foundation College for Africa, Spibat Owerri.

Okorocha, represented at the event by one of his legislative aide, Steve Asimobi, chairman of the central committee for the palliative, informed that Okorocha had earlier set up a seven-man committee in each of the twelve Local Government Areas to ensure transparent and easy administration of the relief items.

Items distributed include rice, noodles and yams.