John Adams, Minna

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, has flagged off the distribution of the second round of palliatives to the people of his constituency as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the Lockdown occasioned by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

No fewer than 9,990 households in the 99 wards of the nine local government areas under the senatorial district are to benefit from the gesture.

This comes barely two weeks after the senator distributed 900 bags of 50 kg rice to all the nine local government areas in his constituency as palliative.

He had in addition to this also distributed over thirty 100kg bags of Maize, hand wash detergents among other items to the people.

The senator at the symbolic presentation of the items to representatives of each of the nine local government areas on Thursday said he was moved by the plight of his people who have been suffering due to the lockdown ordered by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Represented by his Personal Assistant, Sagir Taffida, senator Musa stated that the donation was parts of his contribution to his people at this trying time of the COVID 19.

“You can see what is happening since the outbreak of COVID-19. People are suffering because of the lockdown declared by the government to contain the pandemic”, adding that “Many people have lost their means of livelihood, jobs and businesses have been affected. People are complaining of hunger.”

While appealing to the people to observe all the measures put in place by the government to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, he insisted that “you cannot keep people at home and not cater for them so I felt I should reach out to my people and help them. I am touched seeing them suffer.”

Items to be distributed in the second phase of his palliative includes maize, rice, oil, salt, seasoning and noodles for women and children.

“We are giving our people 25kg bag of maize and rice. In each of the packs, we also included oil, salt, seasoning, and noodles for women and children. Each household will have one pack. We have a total of 99 wards in each of the nine local government areas. In every ward, there are more than 100 households, which means we are reaching out to a total of 9,990 households in Niger East.

“I will continue to reach out to my people to ensure that they do not suffer double tragedy,” he said.

To ensure that the palliatives get to the target beneficiaries, Senator Musa said, “we have put in place a monitoring committee who would be working closely with the committees in each of the local government areas. They would ensure that the palliatives get to the grassroots.

“Also, we are taking nine days to do the distribution and each day, we would focus on a particular local government area and make sure everyone is covered before we move to another local government the next day. So, you can be sure that there would be no room for anyone to divert the items.”

Representatives from each of the local government areas commended the efforts by the Senator, urging other politicians and appointees in the Senatorial District to emulate him.

“Truly, we are suffering. We are locked down in our houses without food and money. This gesture by Senator Sani Musa is apt. It will go a long way to ameliorate our sufferings,” a representative from Tafa local government, Habiba Mohammed explained.