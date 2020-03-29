John Adams Minna

The Senator Representing Niger East senatorial district, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has donated 100 bags of rice to each of the nine local government areas that make up of the senatorial district to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive by the government as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Other items donated to the people included cooking oil, condiments, salt and detergents, to enable them cope with the ongoing lockdown in the state as part of measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senator Sani Musa while presenting the items to coordinators of each of his constituency office across the nine local government areas, urged the people to cooperate with the government by abiding by all the measures being taking towards curtailing the spread of the disease which he said is real.

“My primary responsibility is the security and the welfare of the people; we have been doing this and will continue to expand our reach to as many people as possible in my constituency in this trying times.

“We know that we cannot meet all your demands in these trying times of the country’s history; all that is expected of us is to continue to do the little we can, especially in other to cushion the effect of stay at home order.

“In these trying times, we turn to God for wisdom and comfort and pray we defeat this deadly virus as soon as possible for things to return to normal; so I appealed to you to stay safe,” Senator Musa added.

He assured the people that the distribution process of the items will be transparent as nobody will be left out, adding that the chairmen of the local government areas and party executives will ensure that only the intended beneficiaries will benefit from the relief items.