John Adams, Minna

The senator representing Niger East senatorial district Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa has rolled out more palliatives to people in his constituency to ameliorate their pain during the lockdown.

The latest palliatives to the people are hospital consumables like protective wears, N-95 masks, safety face masks among other things. He said the distribution of the items will soon commence in the nine local government areas in the senatorial district.

This additional donation by the senator is coming barely two weeks after he donated 900 bags of rice to the people of his constituency to cushion the effect of stay-at-home directive by the government.

Alhaji Sani Musa who is also the chairman Senate Committee on Senate Services told the people not to lose hope in the face of the current global Coronavirus pandemic and other challenges confronting them.

He assured the people of his continuous support at all times, stressing that this is not time to be despair, but to keep faith alive as there is always light at the end of the tunnel, assuring that the challenges would soon be over.

According to him, “the times are indeed hard. The world peace and the existence of humankind have never been threatened like now. But, nothing should make anyone lose hope. The Coronavirus episode like those in the past would soon be forgotten, and life would go on again.

“I want to assure the good people of Niger East that I will continue to support them with everything necessary. In addition to the 900 bags of rice and the hand-washing detergents I have already donated, I will make available more palliatives for the people such as food packs and grains as well as necessary,” he added.

He commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for the provision of palliatives to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

The lawmaker while felicitating with Christians at Easter, urged them to imbibe the virtues of love and self-sacrifice exemplified by Jesus Christ, and prayed against further spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He also enjoined the people to celebrate with modesty and ensure they observe all the prescribed measures for curbing the spread of Coronavirus, including maintaining social distancing and observing necessary respiratory hygiene.