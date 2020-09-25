

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In his avowed commitment to encourage media practitioners to shun any form of inducement and maintain ethics of the profession, the lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly ,Senator Shehu Sani has donated Fingerlings to a Kaduna based journalist.

According to the former lawmaker, the decision to donate the Fingerlings was informed also by the need to help journalists overcome the devastating effect of COVID-19 that ravaged the world.

Speaking shortly after presenting the Fingerlings to the beneficiary ,who is the Secretary of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ ,Kaduna State Council , Comrade John Femi Adi on Friday , Senator Shehu Sani urged the federal and state governments to create financial pool via the Central Bank of Nigeria ,Bank of Agriculture and Bank of Industry for workers and businessmen to borrow money to investment in any form of productive activities .

“Apparently , the Coronavirus pandemic has grossly affected the revenue base of government and income of individuals .So , I urge all workers ,professionals and businessmen in the country to resort to any for production that can help generate revenue and income outside the contemporary salary based jobs .

“The ethics of journalism kick against any form of gratification ,hence the need for privileged Nigerians to support journalists to diversify in order to have alternative source of income .” Sani said.

In his response, Comrade Femi Adi who was elated with joy said he never knew that Senator Sani picked interest in his recent Facebook post that he was diversifying into Agriculture.

“And after some weeks when I received a call from the distinguished Senator he asked me which aspect of agriculture was I venturing into, and I told him fisheries. There and then he promised to support me with some fingerlings.

“Today, I want to thank the former lawmaker and Human Rights Activist immensely for the laudable gesture and fulfilment of promise by donating to me 5000 fingerlings to boost my fisheries”. Comrade Adi said.

According to the fish farmer , though Senator Shehu Sani is no longer in government ,he has again proved to Nigerians that his concern for the growth and development of the masses remain intact .

Fielding questions from his colleagues Journalists shortly after the donation on why he embraced fish farming , Comrade Adi said, “Journalism profession frowns at gratification and since COVID-19 has crippled business growth ,including the media I decided to start fish farming business as an venue and means for alternative income for the family ” .

He however urged his colleagues to emulate him and go into other areas of agriculture like poultry, bees keeping, snails farming, among others in order to stay afloat in the face of economic hardship.