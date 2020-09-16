Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators, yesterday, admonished stakeholders in the country not to kill the nation’s economy with the adopted European style of fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

This is as even as the National Coordinator of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, admitted that poverty is one of the strongest weapons against the pandemic.

The admonition came from its Chairman of Aviation Committee, Smart Adeyemi, during an interactive session with stakeholders in the aviation and health sectors on safety measures put on ground in the wake of commencement of international and domestic flights in the country .

Adeyemi said though based on realities on ground, COVID-19 is real, but not potent in Nigeria and many of the African countries.

He based on that reality, it was wrong for stakeholders to swallow hook, line and sinker measures being adopted to fight it in Europe, America, China etc.

He specifically faulted the policy adopted by PTF on COVID-19 which allows only private laboratories to carry out tests on intending travellers abroad.

Speaking in the same vein, Biodun Olujimi, charged both Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Dr. Aliyu on the usefulness of face masks in Nigeria based on realities on ground.

“When I visited some communities in Ekiti State last week, nobody put on the face masks and in fact, some of them told me who put it on not to bring COVID 19 to them.

“These are clear signs that methods and approaches being used to fight the pandemic should be re-assessed and changed since the pandemic, for reasons yet to be scientifically established, is far less potent here than it is , in Europe, America etc,” she said.