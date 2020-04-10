As the Edo state government grapples with cases of the coronavirus pandemic a leading oil and gas company operating in the state, Seplat Petroleum Development Company has donated consignments of medical items to the state government to help contain the spread of the disease.

The medical items given to the state government include motorised sprayers, knapsack sprayers, protective eye goggles, hands sanitisers, nose/face masks, temperature guns, chemical gloves, and personal protective equipment among others.

Receiving the items at the Government House in Benin City, on behalf of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, commended Seplat Petroleum for its support and gesture in complementing the efforts of the government in the fight against the deadly coronavirus in the state. He noted that the effect of the pandemic on livelihood of people in the state cannot be overemphasized. He said the donation will not only go a long way in fighting the pandemic, but will also enhance the safety of health workers working tirelessly to ensure that the cases recorded in the state does not increase. He however called on other corporate companies and well meaning individuals in the state to emulate the gesture by Seplat Petroleum by helping the government fight the pandemic. He added that the fight against the pandemic is collective hence, it should not be left in the hands of the government alone.