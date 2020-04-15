Fred Itua, Abuja

Seven more patients at the COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) have been discharged. This now brings to 18 the total number of people discharged so far.

Daily Sun learned that they were discharged late Tuesday night, having satisfied all the necessary protocols preparatory to their being certified COVID-19 free.

“We are happy to announce that seven patients were discharged from UATH Isolation Center, Gwagwalada today. The remaining ones are clinically stable and responding well to treatment. To God be the glory,” the FCT Administration said in a brief message from its media team.

The FCT Administration had earlier discharged 11 persons in two batches and expressed optimism that more patients would be discharged.