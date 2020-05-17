Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three prison inmates of the Aba, Abia State Correctional Centre and

unspecified number of the Centre’s staff were yesterday wounded when

the prisoners revolted over alleged partial implementation of Federal

Government’s directive on the decongestion of Correctional facilities

across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the Chief Justice the Nigeria to

ensure that prison inmates who have been awaiting trial for six years

or more should be freed in order to decongest the already overcrowded

prison cells and to further stop the spread of the coronavirus in

prison yards across the country.

To this end, over 2, 000 of such inmates across the country were to

benefit from COVID-19 pandemic –induced federal government

benevolence.

It was gathered that at the weekend, only 10 of the inmates were

released against 70 released from the Afara- Umuahia Correctional

Centre and over 100 inmates that were released from other Centres.

This however, angered the inmates of the Aba Correctional Centre who

revolted by rejecting their afternoon meal and attempted jail break,

insisting that they must be allowed to go.

They were said to have come out from their cells and were singing, “We

want to go oh! We want to go! We want to go!” It was a chaotic Sunday

for the personnel of the Correctional facility as they battled to

quell the protest.

The incident caused pandemonium in the yard as some of the prisoners

and warders scampered for the safety.

Reports have it that it took a combined team of the officers of the

facility in the arms department and police personnel from the Aba

Central Police Station (CPS), under Aba Area Command forestall a jail

break.

It was also gathered that in an attempt to quell the protest, about

three prisoners sustained gunshot wounds while some personnel of the

Centre sustained various degrees of injuries.

A source informed that both the wounded prisoners and warders are

currently on admission at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Umuahia

for medical attention.

Efforts to get the spokesman of the Nigerian Prison, Abia State

command, Linus Ikpe, a Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP) to

reaction on the incident was futile as he could not be reached on his

mobile phone.