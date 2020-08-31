Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos Zone, has warned the Federal Government to shelve its plans to reopen tertiary institutions shut due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic or be ready to face negative consequences.

The Coordinator, ASUU, Lagos Zone, Prof Olusiji Sowande, gave the warning on Monday at a press conference after a meeting held at Olabisi Onababjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

He said that reopening of tertiary institutions without taking concrete steps to address issues within the universities would be suicidal.

Sowande said the response of public universities to the call by National University Commission for their readiness to reopen indicated that they are not yet ready

‘Presently, hostel accommodations are inadequate, no facility on ground to carry out physical distancing in large crowded classes, water and electricity supply are not reliable*.

“Reopening tertiary institutions without taking concrete steps to address these issues would be suicidal. While government made arrangements for special bail out funds for airline operators and other private entities, no such arrangement was made for public universities.’

‘Therefore, government should be ready to take responsibility for any possible negative consequences after reopening of universities.’

While maintaining that it is not enough to have the students back on campuses, Sowande noted that the atmosphere and conditions must also be right.

The union maintained that years of neglect of both education and health sectors in the country has resulted in inadequate infrastructure and lack of well equipped diagnostic, testing, treatment and research laboratories in both sectors.

Speaking on the ongoing strike by the union, Prof Sowande said ASUU had written to relevant agencies with the hope that steps would be taken to put an end to the strike. Sowande said ‘it seems that some government officials are benefiting from the prevailing situation.’

He added that ‘the union demands that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation must immediately remit all illegally withheld check-offs, and other third party deductions with accrued interest.’