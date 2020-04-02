Management of the Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NCS) led by its Executive Secretary, Mr Hassan Bello, visited two port terminals, to monitor compliance with presidential directives on port operations during lockdown.

Mrs Rakiya Zubairu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Zubairu said the visit was to ensure that compliance was being followed as regards the President’s directives on port operations during the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the team visited the ENL Terminal; a general cargo terminal at the Apapa Port, and PTML Terminal, a vehicle terminal at Tin Can Island Port.

“The visit to the port is to find out the challenges they are facing and ensure they cooperate in keeping their terminals open for ports operation,” she said.

Zubairu added that the aim was to ensure freight forwarder gain access to the ports and buses were provided for them.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NSC had earlier provided free buses to freight forwarders and other port users to ease their movement to the port from various locations.

The bus services, scheduled to leave 8:00 a.m. daily, covers FESTAC Town (by Apple junction), Okokomaiko (at Alakija under bridge), Surulere (by National Stadium), Oshodi (at Charity bus stop) and Ikeja (at Ikeja along bus stop) for the period of the lockdown in Lagos. (NAN)