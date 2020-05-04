The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Dr Nasiru Muhammad Ladan, His Royal Highness, Sama’ila Mohammadu Mera, the Emir of Argungu, in partnership with Simba Group, have distributed bags of rice and millet to hundreds of villagers in and around Argungu, Kebbi State.

Simba Group is currently distributing food as well as safety and hygiene products to commercial transport motorcycle and Keke riders across the country, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With lockdown restrictions in place across many parts of the country, daily-wage earners have been particularly affected.

Speaking on the sidelines of the distribution, representatives of His Royal Highness said it is vital that relief reaches the most vulnerable, and that they have been actively engaged with the local community to identify where the largest needs are.

In his remarks, Director General, National Directorate of Employment, Dr Nasiru Ladan, thanked the Simba Group for the kind gesture, saying that the provision of food and safety kits has demonstrated the company’s concern for the poor and their customers.

“We thank Simba TVS for the distribution of food in Kebbi today, as well as their program of handing out face masks and hand sanitisers to motorcycle and keke riders across the country. Millions of people are employed in the motorcycle and tricycle industry and provide a vital service of point to point transportation in all parts of the country. Kudos to Simba TVS for looking out for them and the larger community who rely on daily fares for earning their livelihoods,” Ladan said