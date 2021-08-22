1. Sleep well and don’t be a night owl! Nowadays, a lot of people engage browsing vigils, by taking advantage of the strong and well-marketed temptation of cheap data dangled before them by the GSM companies, to surf the internet commenting on hundreds of Facebook posts, watch videos and free movies streamlined online. The clear consequence is their goes through abuse from the daily denial of adequate sleep. Some more sensible ones use the cheap data to download free ebooks or acquire new knowledge from watching Youtube tutorials on all kinds of things. People who use the cheap data for personal development can be pardoned, but the other night owls should ease off the practice, because the stress that comes from regularly missing sleep at night and not being able to make up during the day as such individuals have still out to earn a living, affects the body’s immune system and reduces its ability to defend itself from certain infections.

It has been established that the body heals from the stress of the day when one is asleep. A healthy immune system can fight off infections more than a sleep-deprived immune system. Adults should focus on getting between six to eight hours of sleep a night. Sleep in a dark room and keep a regular bedtime and wakeup routine. If you’re having trouble sleeping melatonin supplements may be a good option.