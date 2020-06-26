Nigerian Afro-Cyborg singer and songwriter Bright Ukpabi, also known as Mr. Dutch is giving away N5m to the less-privileged to mark his birthday today June 26, 2020.

The “antidote” crooner, who has been active during and after the lockdown by reaching out to the vulnerable people in the society as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic said he would not be buying himself any gift or throwing any party but instead be putting smiles on the faces of people who are having it rough as a result of the pandemic.

He said he started the giveaway five days ago in a countdown to the D-Day of the birthday, which is today.

In a statement issued by him, he said: “In the spirit of my birthday celebration on the Friday 26th June amid this Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing era, instead of throwing parties and pampering myself with gifts I would be giving out N5m to help people that are really in need of goods, water, cloth, visiting the orphanages, and also to help people revive some of their petty businesses.

“Believe me, the best birthday gift that I really want is to put smiles on people’s faces; this is way more satisfactory to me than throwing a birthday party for my family and friends to celebrate me. Feel free to convert your packages for me and join the cause. The management of my Mr Dutch Foundation would take full responsibility for the action plan in making all this happen.

“My legacy is an act of generosity without expectation I would continue to leave these footprints to help make the world a better place. Remember, we don’t own the planet; we are just curating it for future generation.”

It was learnt that this is not the first time the singer is reaching out to the less-fortunate people in the society. He was reported to have responded to the distress call of an old widow who declared in a viral video that she could sleep with any man for N500 as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. He gave the woman a lump sum of money as was captured on his Instagram page.

On last St. Valentine’s Day, the singer also sponsored some lovers who could not afford a hangout or gifts by coming to their aid.

Mr Dutch is an accomplished singer with hits like ‘Antidote’, ‘Better Soup’ and ‘Eno Finish’ featuring Burna Boy. His first song of 2020 is “Keys to My Heart,” a song dedicated to lovers on St Valentine’s Day.

Mr Dutch is the owner of his own record label known as Dutch Dreams Records and the top dog of his own management called Mr Dutch Empire.