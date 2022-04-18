SKG Pharma Limited, has honoured partners who stood by the company during the COVID-19 global Pandemic and lock down.

The trade partners’ conference which held after about three years is a platform to reward distributors across Nigeria who made high volume sales in the previous year.

As its tradition during the annual Conference, SKG Pharma unveiled new products including: Biopryl 4mg for treatment of diabetic patients and Ambdipine 10mg for treatment of hypertensive patients. It also relaunched its ASA 75mg, a brand of aspirin.

Among key distributors who were rewarded at this year’s event included; New Health Pharmacy Limited, Abuja who emerged overall best National Trade Partner of the year, De-Santos Pharmacy Onitsha, which emerged second National Trade Partner and Joymorr Pharmacy, Lagos third National Trade Partner.

In his remarks at the conference, Managing Director of SKG Pharma, Dr. Okey Akpa, expressed deep appreciation to the company’s trade partners for their tenacity and resilience, especially during the COVID-19 period in ensuring that the company’s products get to the consumers in all towns and villages in the country.

Dr. Akpa said that for two years, the conference could not hold due to the restrictions occasioned by the lockdown which affected most businesses in Nigeria and other parts of the world. He said it became imperative to hold the conference as a first step to show appreciation to partners who stood by the brand during the pandemic.

He urged all partners to see the SGK brand as a family business noting that every opinion or actions by the Trade Partners should be viewed as opinions and actions in their personal endeavours.