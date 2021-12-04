From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Misinformation and distorted videos posted on the social media platforms, were affecting acceptance of COVID-19 vaccine by many people in the country, a university don, researcher and Islamic scholar, said.

Prof Ibrahim Umara, senior lecturer at the University of Maiduguri said this while delivery a paper on “Narrative against COVID 19, Islamic perspectives” organised by the Centre for Democracy and Develop.ent (CDD) in Maiduguri weekend.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“The issue surrounding the COVID 19 was as a result of proliferation of what I called social media maniacs where people post video clips and text that deliberately misled and distort the reality of a particular virus , as well as the motive and intention of the vaccination process”, he said.

He said such distortions have discouraged many people from accepting or taking the Vaccine.

He said Islam gave a clear teaching on response to outbreak of virus or disease

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said If it happens an outbreak of disease is reported in any community, do not go in there, and should no one in go out” he said.

He urged government, religious and traditional leaders to step up sensitization of the people.

Head of Project, CDD, Mr. Allison Timipre explained the project was part of efforts to sensitize the public on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination.

‘It is to promote COVID-19 vaccination using religious leaders to disseminate the message across to the followers,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .