The Sokoto State House of Assembly has suspended all legislative activities till April 21, as part of measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

This followed a motion moved by the Assembly leader, Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela) and seconded by Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi (PDP- Kware), during Thursday’s plenary in Sokoto.

“This Assembly is not unaware of the proactive measure the government is taking against the virus that includes the closure of public and private schools.

“Hence the need for the Assembly to compliment government efforts in this regard by suspending its plenary sitting and other legislative activities for the mean time.

“Therefore be it resolved by this Assembly to suspend its sitting and other activities from today March 26, to Tuesday April 21 to compliment government’s effort toward curtailing the possible spread of the Covid-19 virus in the state,” he said.

Members who contributed to the debate on the motion appealed to the general public to stay at home, maintain distancing and regular hand washing as proactive measures to avoid the pandemic.

The members unanimously adopted the motion when it was put to voice vote by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida. (NAN)