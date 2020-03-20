Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State government has told primary and secondary schools in the state, both public and private to break their academic session for the period of 30 days.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mura Bello Maikwachi said the closure takes effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

The statement further said the measure was in line with the decision taken at the meeting of North West governors held in Kaduna, to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He added that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal gave the directive which was announced by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr MB Abubakar Guiwa, who announced that as part of efforts to forestall the threat being posed by the coronavirus.