Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has announced the death of three COVID-19 patients in Sokoto State.

Tambuwal through a statement released by Mohammed Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity said the patients were among the 19 positive cases under treatment in the State.

He indicated that the victims were said to have diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to break this news to you … the results of tests carried out by the Nigeria Center for Diseases Control (NCDC) at the laboratory here in Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), whereby 18 tests were carried out.

“Unfortunately, out of the (lot) 9 turned out to be negative. Most of them, if not all, are persons that have had previous contacts with the two index cases that we have had initially.

“And, unfortunately, so far, out of the 54 tests carried out in Sokoto State, it means that we have 19 positive cases. Out of these, unfortunately again, we have recorded today 3 COVID-19 associated deaths. All of the 3 are patients having a history of some other diseases – diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure,” Tambuwal explained.

The governor appealed to the people of the State to come to the further realization that COVID-19 is real, saying that “we must, therefore, continue to step up our game in observing laid down measures and rules; and protocols by the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health here in Sokoto State.”

He also urged the residents to continue observing social distancing, frequent washing of hands and limiting contacts and other laid down measures and rules and protocols by health personnel.

“I appeal, once again, to the communities to continue to cooperate and support our security agencies that are keeping vigil at our borders- interstate and Niger Republic with the sole aim of protecting our lives.

“I urge them also to keep community vigil by also blocking those that are likely to come into or are on their way to Sokoto State from other states or parts of the country; or any part of Niger Republic.

“I also appeal that we shall continue to be informing the task force team of any suspected case of either COVID-19 or any other symptoms observed.

“I must commend the people of Sokoto State so far, for their vigilance, for the way they have been working and giving information to the task force and the government authorities,” the statement further stated.