Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government says its Rapid Response Team is tracking no fewer than 11 persons who have recently returned from travel abroad to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, during a press briefing held at the state Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, on Tuesday.

The commissioner said two have completed the mandatory 14 days in self-isolation while the team has continued to track both new and old returnees daily.

He also disclosed that the state would continue to track persons of interest, while the task force committee will work closely with PMOs of General Hospitals, local government directors of health and traditional leaders at local government level to track local returnees from COVID-19.

“The state government has commenced distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to major state hospitals, such as Specialist Hospital, Maryam Abacha Women Hospital as well as Noma Children Hospital and Children General Hospitals,” he said.

Speaking on the success of the state border closure, Inamme disclosed that the exercise which enters the fourth day was being monitored at 10 checkpoints across the state at Kuchi, Alasan, Sanyina, Malisa, Bimasa, Jabo, Gada, Sabon Birni, Illeila and Rabah respectively.

He explained that the combined security personnel and health workers stationed at the border post only allowed the movement of medical supplies and essential food items after successfully screening them.

He, however, denied the rumour that the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is on quarantine, saying the he was only observing the advice of the medical experts by staying at home.

The commissioner called on residents of the state not to give false information about the coronavirus, saying the disease is not what should be taken lightly but with all seriousness.

He further disclosed that Access Bank has pledged to build and equip a laboratory and ward in the isolation centre at Amanawa on behalf of the state government.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that the state government had so far received a donation of N128.5 million from BUA group as well as the United Bank for Africa (UBA), to fight the spread of coronavirus in the state.