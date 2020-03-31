Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Soldiers enforcing the closure of markets in Imo State have been manhandling residents of the state who defiled the government directive to buy food items from hawkers.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation at the popular Eke Onuwa, New and Relief markets, reports that most of the defiant citizens sustained serious injuries while scampering for safety after being chased by the soldiers.

The situation remained the same at most lock-up stores and supermarkets in the major city as the soldiers enforcing the directives of the state government drove customers out of the shops.

Meanwhile, commercial bus drivers who flouted the order also had their share of the whip of the soldiers while most of them also had their vehicles impounded.