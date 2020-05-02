For many, breathing is a thing they do without even noticing. One may describe it as ‘something that just happens spontaneously’ or ‘a sign of life’. It is one of the most important human processes that occur daily without any preparation. Respiration involves exchange of gases through inhalation and exhalation (breathing in and out) as well as other associated processes that take place within a living organism. Respiration is one of the characteristics of living things and almost by default, a person who shows difficulty in breathing is considered to be in serious health danger by others who notice. It is not uncommon to hear people ask you to calm down or if you were okay when they notice some abnormalities in the way you were breathing.

The respiratory system consists of organs as well as other structures that are involved in gas exchange in living organisms. In humans, organs of the respiratory system which include the nose, pharynx, larynx, trachea, bronchi and lungs amongst others take air into and out of the body. Different factors may affect respiration in different individuals, such as age, gender, physical activity, weight, environment, anxiety, some disease conditions among many others. Respiration is important because the body expels carbon dioxide and takes in oxygen which is very vital for numerous biological processes that occur in the body. Also, it provides energy needed for most life processes in an individual.

Pneumonia is an infection that affects one or both lungs, in which there is inflammation of the air sacs (alveoli), which leads to their filling up with fluid or pus, thus making breathing difficult as the intake of oxygen is limited or reduced. When a healthy person breathes, alveoli fills with air. It can affect anyone irrespective of age, sex or other demographic characteristics. However, certain individual factors make it more severe or fatal in those affected. For instance, pneumonia could be more severe in people at extremes of ages (infants/younger children and elderly persons), people with reduced immunity, among others.

Pneumonia may be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi. The presenting features may vary depending on the cause. Common symptoms include cough which may be productive of mucus, breathing difficulties or abnormalities (shortness of breath or fast breathing). Other symptoms such as flu-like symptoms (sneezing, runny nose, sore throat) may appear in the early stages depending on cause, fever, chills, dehydration, chest pain, sweating, loss of appetite and fatigue among others. Its symptoms may range from mild to severe. Pneumonia may also be described as hospital-acquired or community-acquired pneumonia in terms of how it was acquired.

As there are different causes of pneumonia, the treatment modality also varies depending on the cause. While antibiotics can be very useful in treating bacterial pneumonia, viral pneumonia needs a different approach and so does pneumonia caused by fungi. The diagnosis and treatment of pneumonia should be done by health care professionals authorised to do so after thorough history taking, clinical examination and laboratory as well as other forms of medical investigations have been carried out. Early diagnosis and treatment is important as many complications can be avoided. It is essential therefore to discuss or report any symptoms one is having with the primary health care provider for further assessment and not to self-medicate. Using over-the-counter antibiotics without proper prescription poses danger to the individual as there could be errors in the dosing (either over or under) and choice of antibiotics used which could result in waste of valuable time while the disease gets worse. In some cases, fatalities result from late presentation to the health facility. When medicines are prescribed by the physician, it is advised that individuals use them appropriately. Feel free to ask your primary care provider questions about your medications and any concerns you may have about them.

COVID-19 is a disease that affects the respiratory system, causing viral pneumonia of people infected which can lead to serious illness or even fatalities depending on how severely the respiratory system is affected and the presence of co-morbidities. In addition to the symptoms previously noted to include fever, cough or breathing difficulties, among others, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United States, recently added more symptoms to be identified as those of COVID-19. They include chills, sore throat, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell and headache. These symptoms were also reported by patients of the Coronavirus disease.

Some general measures for preventing pneumonia, including that caused by COVID-19, include maintaining proper hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers; adequate nutrition as well as exercise to improve immunity and resist infections; avoiding cigarette smoking or the use of substances that affect the lungs; maintaining safe distance from people who are coughing or sneezing; drinking sufficient amounts of water; avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth; adopt effective stress management techniques; adequate vaccination where and when necessary, especially in infants and elderly persons; seeking medical attention early when symptoms are noticed and following medical advice. The list is in-exhaustive.

As the lockdown and other restrictions will be relaxed to some extent starting from tomorrow, it is vital that everyone continues to apply preventive measures, individually and collectively, so as to check further spread of the virus and prevent more illness and mortalities from COVID-19. With collaborative effort from individuals, communities and the government, great progress can be made not only with containing the Coronavirus but also with promoting health and limiting the effects caused by the pandemic.

Health quote of the week “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen”- Michael Jordan