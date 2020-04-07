The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has assured the nation of its preparedness to support the manufacturing of essential materials to combat COVID-19, adopting relevant international standards.

It said it would do so through the adoption of relevant international Standards from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

SON Director-General, Mr Osita Aboloma, in statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the processes for the adoption of Standards would continue unhindered in spite of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 globally.

Aboloma disclosed that the SON had received free, unlimited usage of the ISO web conferencing system (Zoom) for national standards development work.

“In view of the current situation of the COVID 19 pandemic and our role as the National Standards Body, the Standards Development Directorate is working very hard to adopt some international standards relevant to the present worldwide COVID-19 situations. “These standards include standards for hand sanitizers, face mask ventilators among many others. “Please be assured that we shall adopt fast track approach as recently released by ISO.

“With this offer, Nigeria as an eligible member will be assigned a Zoom account for developing countries which we can share with our Technical Committee (TC) members and experts, creating the equivalent of a “virtual conference room” at the national level,” he said.

The SON DG said that with this, Nigeria’s TC meetings could continue to a great extent, while its stakeholders and experts kept safe, observing the bans on gatherings and travels.

He called on TC members across the nation to expect invitations from the secretariat for participation in the consideration and adoption of several international Standards from ISO resources, to support global efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

He listed some of the international standards compiled by ISO to support global efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis to include ISO 374-5:2016 Protective gloves against dangerous chemicals and micro-organisms.

“We also have ISO 10651-3:1997 Lung ventilators for medical use, ISO 10651-5:2006 Lung ventilators for medical use – Particular requirements for basic safety and essential performance.

“In addition, ISO 13688:2013 Protective clothing, ISO 22301:2019 Security and resilience – Business continuity management systems – Requirements, ISO 17510:2015 Medical devices – Sleep apnoea breathing therapy amongst others,” he said.

Aboloma also stated that the TC was considering the adoption of a French National Standard “AFNOR SPEC S76-001 Barrier Masks – to provide necessary quality guidance for mass production of face masks in the country especially by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He commended the past efforts of all members of various National Technical and Mirror Committees in ensuring development, adoption, adaption and review of market-driven Standards for use in Nigeria.

According to him, their patriotic efforts have helped in great measure to promote the competitiveness of Made in Nigeria products locally and for export, safety of consumers and steady growth of the nation’s economy. (NAN)