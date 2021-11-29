From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

World Health Organisation (WHO) has cautioned global community against blacklisting South Africa, Botswana and other countries, economically and otherwise, for detecting, sequencing and reporting the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

WHO rather suggested that these countries should be thanked by the global community for detecting, sequencing and sincerely reporting the new variant.

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his opening remarks at the special session of the World Health Assembly, said that COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated fundamental weaknesses in the global architecture for pandemic preparedness and response

He insisted that the global health security is too important to be left to chance, or goodwill, or shifting geopolitical currents, or the vested interests of companies and shareholders.

He said: “The emergence of the highly-mutated Omicron variant underlines how perilous and precarious our situation is. Indeed, Omicron demonstrated just why the world needs a new accord on pandemics. Regrettably, our current system disincentivise countries from alerting others to threats that would inevitably land on their shores.

“We don’t yet know whether Omicron is associated with more transmission, more severe disease, more risk of reinfections, or more risk of evading vaccines. But scientists at WHO and around the world are working urgently to answer these questions. However, we shouldn’t need another wake-up call but be wide awake to the threat of this virus.

“Omicron’s emergence is another reminder that, although many of us might think we are done with COVID-19, but it’s not done with us. We are living through a cycle of panic and neglect. Hard-won gains could vanish in an instant. So, our most immediate task, therefore, is to end this pandemic.”

The WHO boss maintained that the ability to end the pandemic is a test of collective ability to prevent and respond effectively to future pandemics, because the same principles apply, notably, courageous and compassionate leadership, fidelity to science, generosity in sharing the fruits of research, and an unshakeable commitment to equity and solidarity.

“If we cannot apply these principles now to tame COVID-19, how can we hope to prevent history repeating? And we cannot end this pandemic unless we solve the vaccine crisis,” he said.

Dr. Ghebreyesus disclosed that in less than a year, almost eight billion vaccines have been administered around the world, being the largest vaccination campaign in history.

“More than a year ago, before the first vaccines were approved, WHO and our partners established the ACT Accelerator, COVAX and C-TAP to facilitate equitable access to vaccines, tests, treatments and PPE. And we have shown that these mechanisms work.

“COVAX has shipped more than 550 million vaccine doses, including almost 250 million doses in the last two months, more than it shipped in the first seven months of this year.

“Earlier this year, we established a technology transfer hub for mRNA vaccines in South Africa, to facilitate local production and regional self-reliance. But as we began to see some countries striking bilateral deals with manufacturers, we warned that the poorest and most vulnerable would be trampled in the global stampede for vaccines. And that is exactly what has happened.

“More than 80 per cent of the world’s vaccines have gone to G20 countries, low-income countries, most of them in Africa, have received just 0.6 per cent of all vaccines. We understand and support every government’s responsibility to protect its own people. It’s natural.

“But vaccine equity is not charity. It’s in every country’s best interests. No country can vaccinate its way out of the pandemic alone. The longer vaccine inequity persists, the more opportunity this virus has to spread and evolve in ways we neither predict nor prevent.”

He called on every member state to support the targets to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population of every country by the end of this year, and 70 per cent by the middle of next year.

He was unhappy that 103 countries still have not reached the 40 per cent target, and more than half of them are at risk of missing it by the end of the year, mainly because they could not access the vaccines they need, and most of them in Africa.

“As some countries are now beginning to vaccinate groups at very low risk of severe disease, or to give boosters to healthy adults, just one in four health workers in Africa has been vaccinated. This is unacceptable.

“But with emerging evidence of some waning vaccine immunity against infection, it’s clear that in the future, countries would need tailored booster strategies. WHO’s position remains that health workers, older people and other at-risk groups must be vaccinated first in all countries before those at low risk of serious disease, and before boosters are given to already-vaccinated healthy adults.

“There is no doubt that vaccines have saved many lives and helped to quell the pandemic in many countries. Countries that have achieved the highest vaccination rates are now seeing a decoupling between cases and deaths.”

