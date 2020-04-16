A youth group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West under the umbrella of PDP Youths Congress (PDPYC), has described the report of Governor Kayode Fayemi led Ekiti APC government’s food items delivered to a hotel in Ado Ekiti owned by the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Biodun Olujimi, as worrisome, noting that the food items should rather be seen as personal donation to the senator, not to the PDP in the State.

According to its press release on Thursday, by the Convener, Comrade Oluwole Durojaiye, PDPYC, which said Fayemi only demonstrated that Senator Olujimi was part of the APC government in the State by sending food items to her hotel, instead of the State secretariat of the PDP in Ado Ekiti or residence of the State Chairman of the party, challenged the Senator to clarify her relationship with the APC government in Ekiti State.

The statement read; last week, we read that Senator Biodun Olujimi took food items to local government secretariats of APC in Ekiti State as Covid-19 relief package. We also read report of rejection of these food items by the APC youths in the State.

Today, we read again that the APC government in Ekiti State took over 2,000 packs of food items to Senator Olujimi, in her hotel in Ado Ekiti, claiming that the food items were meant for the PDP in the State.

First, we are yet to come to terms with the rationale behind a PDP Senator, representing Ekiti South, taking food items to APC local government secretariat in Ekiti North and Central senatorial districts, which has APC senators. Did APC senators in Ekiti North and Central also take food items to PDP local government secretariat across the State?

Secondly, if the packs of food items reportedly brought to Senator Olujimi’s hotel yesterday, were meant for the PDP in Ekiti State, why were they not delivered to the State party secretariat or residence of the State Chairman?

In the last two weeks, two scenarios that should be instructive to PDP leaders across the country, especially in the Southwest were witnessed. Senator Olujimi of the PDP took food items to APC local government secretariats for distribution to APC members in Ekiti State and two weeks after, Governor Fayemi reciprocated by sending food items Senator Olujimi.

The reality that is presenting itself is that Senator Olujimi has relationship with the APC government in Ekiti State and the earlier she is confronted with this and made to make her position clear, the better for our party in Ekiti State.