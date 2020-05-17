The number of deaths in Spain due to the novel coronavirus was only 87 on Sunday, the lowest level in two months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Sanchez said this while speaking on Sunday in a video conference with regional leaders, according to media reports.

There have been more than 100 deaths each day due to the virus since March 17, with this figure spiking to more than 900 per day in early April.

The latest number could be somewhat higher, however, as over the weekend not all deaths are registered immediately, reports said.

Spain was one of the countries worst affected by the virus worldwide, reporting more than 27,500 deaths and over 230,000 infections.

These rates have been steadily improving, although Sanchez said that despite progress the danger remains.

Sanchez is now set to ask parliament to extend the state of emergency by a month until the end of June.

The current state of emergency runs until May 23 but is subject to increasing criticism. (dpa/NAN)