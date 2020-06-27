Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The violations of the interstate ban imposed by the Federal Government as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Bayelsa State has triggered a spike in the infections in the state, investigations reveal.

From April 27, when the South-South state recorded its index case and June 27, Bayelsa, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) records, has recorded 184 confirmed cases of the disease, 29 of which have been discharged, with 12 deaths, approximately 6.5% of the total cases, recorded.

According to investigations, in spite of the interstate travel ban, there appears to be no effective control of an influx of people in and out of the state by security agents and state officials stationed at the four entry points into state.

Findings indicate that between April 27 and June 27 a total of 1,288,794 people have been screened to enter the state from the four entry points, namely Adagbabiri, Okaki, Igbogene and Gloryland drive.

Some of those entering the state are from high-risk states like Lagos, Delta and Rivers and are cleared to enter simply through a temperature check.

Sources say the state is likely to record more infections unless the COVID-19 State Task Force under the chairmanship of Governor Douye Diri takes very decisive action to curtail the spread.

Meanwhile, the Association of Residents Doctors, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Okolobiri, has decided to suspend its industrial action for three weeks.

The decision to suspend the strike followed a meeting with representatives of the state government led by Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Ewhrudjakpo, who led a team of other top government functionaries including the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Abraham Ingobere, Dr Oyinke Godbless Nanatumieyeseigha, Chairman House of Assembly Committee on Health, brokered the deal to put an end to the strike by meeting two of the demands of the striking doctors.

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors, NDUTH, Okolobiri, Dr Oru Oru Inetsol, had noted that the strike was suspended as a show of goodwill to the government.

Dr Inetsol said that the resident doctors at the state-owned teaching hospital had since resumed work starting 8 am on Friday, June 26.