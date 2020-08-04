The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has assured that sporting activities will return soon after months hiatus occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.

The Director of Grassroots Sports Department, Dr Ademola Are disclosed this on Sunday.

The Director said the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare is working hard with other stakeholders to ensure the return of sporting activities in the country.

“Sports, like every aspect of our national life, is affected by the COVID and we are all witnesses to the efforts by the ministry, especially the Honourable Minister who initiated that we should actually stay action because of the possible effect of Covid-19 on the youths of this country and right now, we are witnessing his effort in ensuring that we synergize with all necessary authorities who are involved in eradicating COVID-19 in our land and am sure when it is very visible that we can do this, I am sure the ministry will go ahead and do the needful,” he stated.

He added that the Minister is now interfacing with other stakeholders like the PTF and the Ministry of Health for sports to resume.

“They are doing all that and I can tell you that we shall all smile very soon. We are working hard to ensure that this is done so let’s keep our fingers crossed,” he stressed.