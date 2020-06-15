FIFA match agent and stadium facilities expert, Ebi Egbe has called for Nigeria to make good use of the lull in sports as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic to fix her sporting infrastructure.

Egbe, who is the CEO of Monimichelle Group in a release made available to the media said the time to fix the nation’s sporting facilities is now, even as he thumbed up sports minister Sunday Dare for moving in that direction.

“The biggest challenge facing Nigerian sports is that of the poor infrastructure in the country. Now, that there is a lull in sports as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, this is the time to get it right in that area. If we fix our facilities during this period, Nigerian Sports, post COVID-19 would flourish.

“I’m happy we have a visionary sports minister that is already towing this part. The move by the minister to rehabilitate the Abuja, Lagos and the other national stadiums is commendable. Other states should do the same so that our youths would have the opportunity of doing sports in top notch sporting facilities when the coast becomes clear for sports to return,” Egbe stated.

Egbe whose outfit, Monimichelle has won the bid to construct the FIFA Goal Project at Ogborodo in Warri South LGA of Delta State said he would as usual deliver a world-class project that both NFF and FIFA would be proud of.

“All the jobs we do in Nigeria and other places are world class. We don’t compromise on standard and we are going to bring this to bear in the FIFA Goal project in Ogborodo, Warri South LGA,” Egbe assured.